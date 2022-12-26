The National Health Commission of China on December 26 stated that to enter the country after the possible lifting of quarantine from January 8, 2023, only a negative PCR test made two days before arrival would be required.

“Persons arriving in China must undergo PCR testing 48 hours before departure. In case of a negative result, they will be able to enter the PRC without requesting a health code at the embassy or consulate, ”the ministry said. China Central Television.

Currently, people entering China from abroad are required to spend five days in centralized quarantine and three days in home isolation.

China will also lift mandatory quarantine for arrivals from other countries and lower the disease rate from category A to category B.

“The downgrade means that those infected will no longer be isolated and their close contacts will no longer be traced,” the publication explains.

Earlier on December 26, the media reported that the authorities could lift the quarantine from January 8 and open the borders. According to the South China Morning Post, such measures will signal China’s abandonment of the zero tolerance for the coronavirus that has existed for the past three years. Instead, the country will transition to life with the virus.

On Dec. 24, Reuters reported that American electric car maker Tesla had suspended production at its Shanghai plant. According to the source, workers and suppliers fell ill in the new wave of COVID-19.

In mid-December, a new surge in the incidence of coronavirus began in China. It overtook the country almost immediately after the authorities for the first time in almost three years abandoned most of the serious restrictions to contain the pandemic.

Experts agree that by spring the country will face a catastrophic jump in morbidity and mortality from COVID-19.