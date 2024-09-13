Mash: 21-year-old tourist from China goes missing in Novosibirsk

A 21-year-old tourist from China has gone missing in Novosibirsk. This is reported by Mash Siberia.

According to the source, on September 6, Hu Yan bought groceries at the store for almost six thousand rubles. “Judging by the receipt, he planned to have a good rest: beer, pork on the bone, beef steak, crab sticks, noodles,” the report says.

The guy was traveling alone, he has no friends or acquaintances in Russia, so there was no one to file a missing person report with the police. The tourist’s relatives living in China raised the alarm and contacted the embassy. So far, the diplomatic mission has not provided any information.

