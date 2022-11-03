Staff at TikTok’s Chinese headquarters have access to personal data of European and UK users. That’s part of the Wednesday updated privacy policy from the fast-growing Chinese social media giant. TikTok says it needs this to keep the platform “consistent, enjoyable and safe”, but there are serious concerns in the West about the possible consequences of China’s information gathering.

No social media platform is growing as fast as TikTok. In the European Union, the app now has more than 227 million users, compared to 181 million in 2020. In the Netherlands, three million people are on TikTok; an increase of about 75 percent compared to eighteen months ago.

In the United States, it turned out that TikTok employees in China can access data from American users. In one of the eighty audio tapes made during internal TikTok meetings, owned by BuzzFeed, an employee said that “everything is seen in China.” That was at odds with what TikTok itself had been proclaiming all along: that American users’ data was stored in the US — and stayed there.

TikTok cannot be separated from the Chinese government, although the company itself communicates a different message. Business magazine Forbes revealed last summer that at least 300 TikTok employees have a working history with Chinese state media, who are fully used for Communist Party propaganda. Privacy concerns prompted the British government to take its TikTok account offline after one week in the summer.