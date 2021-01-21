New York (Reuters) – She said Telecom companies China Unicom Hong Kong, China Mobile and China Telecom Thursday: She asked New York Stock Exchange Review its decision to cancel its US certificates of deposit.

The New York Stock Exchange, after some fluctuation, canceled the three Chinese telecom companies earlier this month, following an executive order issued by former US President Donald Trump that banned Americans from investing in public companies that Washington considers linked to the Chinese military.

The US embargo had wider ramifications for companies, as US investors quickly sold their stakes and index companies removed stocks from their benchmarks.

Index firms MSCI, FTSE Russell and Standard & Poor’s Dow Jones have removed telecom companies from their benchmarks this month, wiping out $ 5.6 billion of the combined value of their shares traded in Hong Kong.

The companies said: The review that the New York Stock Exchange will conduct is scheduled within 25 days of their disclosures issued on Wednesday, and that they have requested the validity of the suspension of trading on their shares until the conclusion of the result.