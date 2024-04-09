A Chinese medical team managed to successfully transplant a pig kidney subjected to multiple genetic editing to the body of a person in a state of brain deathin which the organ has been functioning correctly for 13 days.

The procedure was carried out on March 25 at the hospital of the Air Force Medical University, in the city of Xi'an (Shaanxi province, center), a center that had already managed to perform a xenotransplantation, a similar transplant with the liver of a pig, the newspaper reported. Global Times.

Thirteen days after surgery, the kidney continued to function and produce urine normallyexplained the head of the hospital's Urology unit, Qin Weijun.

According to local media, the surgical plan, which had the approval of several academic and ethical committees, It was carried out in accordance with the laws and the family of the person to whom the kidney was transplanted gave consent for the research.

The procedure was carried out on March 25 at the Air Force Medical University hospital.

Dr. Qin indicated that pigs constitute a good donor for this type of transplant due to current knowledge about genetic editing in these animals, as well as their reproductive capacity and the relative ease of raising them on a large scale.

Added to this are the size of the organs, similar to that of humans, and the structure of their tissues, as factors that contribute to avoiding rejection responses to the transplant.

The medical team stated to the specialized publication Science and Technology Daily that This research represents a fundamental step in the advancement of xenotransplantations -the transplantation of non-human cells, tissues or organs into people- in China and that in the future could offer new possibilities for patients with end-stage kidney diseases.

EFE

