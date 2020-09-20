Gobi Manchurian Recipe: Cabbage Manchurian is an Indo-Chinese recipe, which is liked by people of all categories. You can serve Cabbage Manchurian as a starter in any party. This is a very liked dish. It can be made in both gravy or dry form. So what is the delay if you also feel like eating some crispy pudding, then try this tasty cabbage Manchurian.

Ingredients for making Cabbage Manchurian-

-1 large cabbage

-3 large spoon corn floor

– 5 tablespoons fine flour

-1 small spoon ginger-garlic paste

– 1/2 cup water

-2 large onions finely chopped

-1 large size capsicum finely chopped

-2 green chillies finely chopped

-2 teaspoon soy sauce

-2 teaspoon chili sauce

-2 spoon red chilli sol

-2 tbsp vinegar

2 tablespoons tomato ketchup

-Oil to grease

– Salt wise

How to make Cauliflower Manchurian-

To make Cabbage Manchurian, firstly chop the onion and capsicum and prepare ginger-garlic paste as well. Now boil water in a vessel and put the sliced ​​cauliflower pieces in it for 5 minutes. Keep in mind that the sliced ​​cabbage pieces are neither too small nor too big. After 5 minutes with hot water remove the pieces of cabbage and wash them with clean water. This is done so that if there is a worm in the cabbage, it comes out easily.

Now take a big bowl, add maida, corn flour, ginger-garlic paste and salt and mix it well. Now add water to this mixture and prepare a thick and not too thin solution. Put cabbage pieces in the solution and mix well.

Now heat the oil in the pan and fry the cauliflower on medium flame till it becomes light brown. Keep all the fried pieces aside. Now add ginger, garlic paste, green chillies, finely chopped capsicum and onion in this oil and fry them well.

Put all kinds of sauces with vinegar in the pan and add fried cauliflower pieces and cook on medium flame for 4 to 5 minutes. Your hot cabbage is ready for Manchurian servings.