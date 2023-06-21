Mazatlan.- The first day of competition was held within the Teakwondo School World Cup, which is based at the Lobodome in Mazatlán.

This first day the katas were held to officially start the competition, as well as exhibitions in pairs and teams.

Chinese Taipei Sunday in the Under-18 category with the first places in Men’s and Women’s.

In the U-12 Ivana González de México the first place was raised, followed by Valentina González Chinese Taipei dominated in the category of under 18, with Syu-Fan and Goodfrey Rayn as winners.

Ji Hao and Jia He, from China completed the first four places in the Men’s. In the Women’s, Ke-Hising, from Chinese Taipei won first place, followed by Chang-Ying. Also from Chinese Taipei, Carol Sánchez, from Mexico was third.

This Wednesday the competition continues with the fighting stage, where the athletes will compete by weight and this phase ends on Thursday.