The ECDC “does not expect an increase in cases” from China “to affect the epidemiological situation” in the countries of the Union due to increased immunity
Europe can look at what is happening in China with some calm. The explosion of cases that is taking place in the Asian giant should not be reflected in the Old Continent. At least, as long as a new strain doesn’t appear. Something that, according to the data available to date, has not happened. The European Center for Prevention and Cont
#Chinese #strains #circulating #Europe
Leave a Reply