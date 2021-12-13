SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s shares rose on Monday, led by infrastructure companies, after the country’s top leaders pledged to prioritize economic stability in 2022, fueling hopes of more stimulus to help a slowing economy.

But some segments, such as tourism and transport, have fallen, due to fears of a new outbreak of coronaviruses in the east of the country.

China will cut taxes and fees, anticipate infrastructure investment and step up cross-cyclical policy adjustments next year to keep growth within a reasonable range, senior economic policy makers said in a statement following the Central Economic Work Conference annual from the 8th to the 10th of December.

Infrastructure stocks jumped 2.5% on bets on more aggressive fiscal policies to accelerate the construction of roads, railways and data centers.

“We believe that the government will soon introduce some new shares of special local government bonds,” wrote ANZ economists.

But China’s real estate roles fell as policy makers reiterated that “housing is for living, not speculating.”

. In TOKYO, the Nikkei index rose 0.71%. to 28,640.49 points.

. In HONG KONG, the HANG SENG index fell 0.17% to 23,954.58 points.

. In SHANGHAI, the SSEC index gained 0.40% to 3,681.08 points.

. The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in SHANGHAI and SHENZHEN, rose 0.57% to 5,083.80 points.

. In SEUL, the KOSPI index had a devaluation of 0.28%, to 3,001.66 points.

. In TAIWAN, the TAIEX index dropped by 0.33% to 17,767.60 points.

. In SINGAPORE, the STRAITS TIMES index devalued by 0.50%, to 3,119.95 points.

. In SYDNEY the S&P/ASX 200 index advanced 0.35%, to 7379.30 points.

