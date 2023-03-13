SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Stocks in China and Hong Kong had their best day since March on Monday, tracking gains in global peers after US authorities moved to limit the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) .

The rally also came as investors cheered more evidence of China’s recovery and after Beijing surprised by keeping the central bank chief and finance minister in their posts at the annual session of parliament on Sunday.

The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, rose 1.05%, while the Shanghai index gained 1.2%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.95%.

The action by U.S. regulators “cuts the spread of short-term pessimism among depositors, gives confidence to the market and prevents bank runs,” said Pang Xichun, research director at Nanjing RiskHunt Investment Management Co.

In a joint statement, the US Treasury and Federal Reserve announced a series of measures to stabilize the banking system and said that depositors at the SVB will have access to their deposits on Monday.

New Chinese Premier Li Qiang sought to reassure the country’s private sector, and President Xi Jinping said China must achieve greater self-confidence and strength in science and technology.

. In TOKYO, the Nikkei index fell 1.11% to 27,832 points.

. In HONG KONG, the HANG SENG index rose 1.95% to 19,695 points.

. In SHANGHAI, the SSEC index gained 1.20% to 3,268 points.

. The CSI300 index, which gathers the largest companies listed in SHANGHAI and SHENZHEN, advanced 1.05%, to 4,008 points.

. In SEOUL, the KOSPI index appreciated by 0.67%, at 2,410 points.

. In TAIWAN, the TAIEX index rose by 0.22% to 15,560 points.

. In SINGAPORE, the STRAITS TIMES index lost 1.42% to 3,132 points.

. In SYDNEY, the S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.50% to 7,108 points.

(Reporting by Jason Xue and Brenda Goh)