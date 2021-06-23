BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s shares closed higher on Wednesday, with commodity companies leading gains as investors reacted to Federal Reserve chairman assurances that the US central bank will not rush into increase interest.

The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, rose 0.49%, while the Shanghai index rose 0.25%.

Raising investors’ appetite for risk, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed the goal of a broad-based labor market recovery, noting that fear of inflation alone would not be enough to trigger interest rate hikes.

Chinese stocks advance on commodity boost after Fed guarantee first appeared in ISTOÉ MONEY.

