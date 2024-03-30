Amount corresponds to the months of January and February; Beijing Stock Exchange has 245 companies listed

About 673 billion yuan (US$94.78 billion) of Treasury bonds and nearly 50 billion yuan (US$6.93 billion) of local government bonds were issued on the Beijing Stock Exchange in the first 2 months of the year. year, according to data released by the entity.

In February, 312 billion yuan ($43.2 billion) of Treasury bonds and around 16.1 billion yuan ($2.2 billion) of local government bonds were issued on the exchange, according to the data .

The trading volume of shares on the stock exchange reached 145.86 billion yuan (US$20.2 billion).

According to data, as of March 21, there were 245 companies listed on the exchange, with a total market value of more than 374 billion yuan (US$51.8 billion).

With information from Xinhua.