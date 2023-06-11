The text is in response to news published in the US press about Beijing’s alleged secret base in Cuba to spy on Washington

O Global Times, China’s state-run newspaper, criticized US media reporting of alleged Chinese spying schemes and denied that Beijing has a secret base in Cuba to spy on Washington. According to the publication, the new “media hype” of the United States is a “new farce staged” for “put pressure on China in any possible dialogue”.

The publication made on Saturday (June 10, 2023) by the Chinese newspaper is in response to a report by Wall Street Journal and other media. According to the vehicles, an unidentified US government official said that China has had a secret base in Cuba since 2019 to spy on the US country.

When responding to the report, the Global Times heard specialists in international relations. Professor at the University of Foreign Affairs of China Li Haidong linked the episode to news about alleged Chinese balloons in February this year.

According to Li, publications such as Wall Street Journal could harm the Chinese economy by “suggest that increasing geopolitical competition between China and the US has made China an unsafe place for investment, undermining the outside world’s trust in China”.

At the twitterthe Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, also refuted the spying charge. Said to be “totally untrue and unfounded”. And he added: “Fallacies promoted with the perfidious intention of justifying the unprecedented intensification of the blockade, destabilization and aggression against Cuba and of misleading public opinion in the United States and the world”.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin also denied this. He told reporters on Friday (9.jun) that “spreading rumors and slander is a common US tactic”.

Wang Youming, director of the Institute of Developing Countries at the China Institute of International Studies, heard by the Chinese state newspaper, said that “one of the old tactics“North American”is playing ‘good cop, bad cop’ before an important diplomatic engagement”.

The appointment Wang is referring to is a visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. According to the American press, Blinken should go to Beijing “already next week”, after a trip to the Middle East. The commitment, however, has not yet been officially confirmed by either side.

Even if Blinken’s visit to Beijing is confirmed, analysts polled by the Global Times said they are not optimistic that concrete progress will be made in the bilateral relationship between the countries.