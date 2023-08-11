An alleged Chinese spy, the CIA and Italy: these are the ingredients of the latest spy story coming from China. Yet another exchange of espionage accusations between Beijing and Washington in a context of never-appeased tensions. The Ministry of State Security, reports CNN, has announced that it has discovered an “espionage case” with a suspect, a Chinese citizen identified as Zeng, who worked for a Chinese military industry group (unspecified) in a position that allowed him to have access to classified information. According to Beijing, the 52-year-old Zeng had been sent to Italy to further his training and in our country he would have been approached by a US embassy official with whom he would later develop a “close relationship”. The Chinese authorities speak of a knowledge that has deepened “gradually” also ‘thanks’ to parties and outings.

According to the ministry, the relationship grew so much that the American official revealed he was from the CIA and Zeng was offered “a large sum” of money and the transfer to the United States for his family in exchange for military information on the ‘secrets’ of the Asian giant. According to the Beijing authorities, Zeng would have signed a real “espionage agreement” with the US and thus would also have been trained. After completing his training, the Chinese authorities continue, Zeng returned to the Asian giant and allegedly met CIA personnel many times to provide “a large amount of sensitive information”. From Beijing they let it be known that they have taken “coercive measures” against Zeng after having “obtained evidence” of his “espionage activities” and having passed the case to the prosecution.