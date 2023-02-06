IAIN BOYD Professor of Aerospace Engineering Sciences, University of Colorado Boulder Monday, February 6, 2023, 09:03



The US military shot down what they called a Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina on February 4, 2023. Officials said the US Navy planned to recover the wreckage, which lies in shallow water. .

The United States and Canada followed the path of the balloon as it crossed the Aleutian Islands, passed western Canada, and entered US airspace over Idaho. US Department of Defense officials confirmed on February 2, 2023 that the military was tracking the balloon as it flew over the continental US at an altitude of about 60,000 feet, hovering over the Air Force Base. Malmstrom, Montana. The base is home to the 341st Missile Wing, which operates nuclear-powered ICBMs.

The next day, Chinese officials acknowledged the balloon as theirs but denied it was intended for espionage or intended to enter US airspace. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the balloon raid had led him to cancel his trip to Beijing. He was scheduled to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on February 5-6.

The Pentagon has reported that a second allegedly Chinese balloon was seen over Latin America. On February 4, officials told reporters that a third Chinese surveillance balloon was operating in another part of the world, and that the balloons are part of a Chinese military surveillance program.

Surveillance of an adversary from a balloon dates back to 1794, when the French used a hot air balloon to track Austrian and Dutch troops at the Battle of Fleurus.

Aerospace engineer Iain Boyd of the University of Colorado Boulder explains how spy balloons work and why someone would use one in the 21st century.

What is a spy balloon?



A spy balloon is literally a gas-filled balloon that flies quite high in the sky, roughly where commercial airliners fly. It’s got sophisticated cameras and imaging technology, and all those instruments are pointing straight down. Collect information through images of what happens on the ground.

A high-altitude Chinese balloon drifted over the US, entering over Montana and hovering over the central part of the country, prompting the US to send fighter jets into the air and triggering an angry response from the US government.

Why would anyone want to use spy balloons instead of satellites?



Satellites are the preferred method of spying from the sky. Currently, spy satellites fly over our heads generally in two types of orbit.

The first is called Low Earth Orbit, and as the name suggests, those satellites are relatively close to the ground. But they are still several hundred kilometers above us. When taking pictures and photographs, the closer you are to something, the more clearly you can see it, and this also applies to spying. Satellites that are in low Earth orbit have the advantage of being closer to Earth, so they can see things more clearly than satellites that are farther away.

The downside of these low Earth orbit satellites is that they are continually moving around the Earth. They take about 90 minutes to complete a complete turn, too fast to take clear pictures of what is happening below.

The second type of satellite orbit is called a geosynchronous orbit, and it is much further out. It has the disadvantage that it is more difficult to see things clearly. But they have the advantage of what we call persistence, which allows satellites to continuously capture images. In those orbits, you always see exactly the same area of ​​the Earth’s surface because the satellite moves with the Earth, it rotates at the same speed.

In a way, a balloon is the best solution. They are much closer to the ground than any satellite, so they can see more clearly. And of course the balloons do move, but they do it relatively slowly, so they also have some degree of persistence. However, spying with balloons is not common today because they are a relatively easy target and are not completely controllable.

What types of surveillance are spy balloons capable of?



I don’t know what technology is in this particular spy balloon, but it’s probably different types of cameras that collect different types of information.

Today, images are obtained in different regions of the electromagnetic spectrum. Humans see in a certain range of that spectrum, the visible spectrum. So if we have a camera and we take a picture of our dog, the result is a visible picture. That’s one of the things spy planes do. They take normal photos, although they have very good zoom capabilities to be able to magnify what they are seeing quite a bit.

But different types of information can also be picked up in other parts of the electromagnetic spectrum. A well-known one is infrared. If it is night, a camera that works in the visible part of the spectrum will not show us anything, because everything will be dark. But an infrared camera can pick up heat emissions in the dark.

How do these balloons navigate?



Most of these balloons literally go where the wind is blowing. There may be a bit of navigation, but there are certainly no people on board. They are at the mercy of the weather. Sometimes they carry guidance devices that change the altitude of the balloon to catch winds going in certain directions. US officials reportedly said the Chinese surveillance balloon had propellers to help steer it. If this is confirmed, it means that your operator would have quite a bit of control over the balloon’s trajectory.

What are the limits of a country’s airspace?



There is an internationally accepted limit called the Kármán Line at 100 kilometers of altitude. This balloon was well below that limit, so it was in US airspace.

What countries use spy balloons?



The Pentagon has had programs in recent decades to study what new things could be done with balloons. Maybe they’re bigger, maybe they can reach higher in the atmosphere to make it harder to shoot them down or disable them. Maybe they can be more persistent.

The great interest aroused by this incident illustrates its unusual character. Few people would expect a country to actively use spy balloons today.

The United States flew many balloons over the Soviet Union in the 1940s and 1950s, later replaced by high-altitude spy planes, the U-2s, and later by satellites.

black and white photo of a group of men holding ropes attached to a large balloon being inflated from a truck in the desert

Project Moby Dick was an early Cold War effort by the United States to monitor the Soviet Union from high-altitude balloons. United States Air Force Public Affairs

I’m sure a number of countries have periodically rethought the use of balloons: Are there other things we could do with balloons now that we couldn’t do before? Do they fill the gaps we have with satellites and airplanes?

What does the incident with this balloon, which China has confirmed is its own, imply?



China has been complaining for many years that the United States is spying on it from satellites and from ships. China is also known for its somewhat provocative behavior, sailing close to other nations’ borders and making “saber rattling.” I think this incident falls into this category.

The balloon does not pose a real threat to the United States. Sometimes China just experiments to see how far it can go. This is not really very advanced technology. It is not serving any real military purpose. I think some kind of political message is much more likely.

This article has been published in ‘

The conversation‘.