An alleged Chinese spy balloon that the US military shot down off the coast of South Carolina last week was part of a larger surveillance program run by the People’s Liberation Army, according to a new report.

The program collected information on military assets in several countries, including Japan, India, Vietnam, Taiwan and the Philippines, US officials told the Washington Post.

One official called the scheme a “massive effort” by China using “unbelievably ancient technology” coupled with “modern communications and observation capabilities” in an effort to gather information about other countries’ armed forces.

The program has carried out dozens of missions since 2018, according to the report.

The balloons, which fly between 60,000 and 80,000 feet or higher, complement China’s long-range surveillance efforts, which are typically conducted by military satellites.

Balloons are usually equipped with electro-optical sensors or digital cameras that can sometimes capture highly accurate images, according to the report. They also carry radio and satellite signal transmission capabilities.

While balloons don’t use the most advanced technology, they can hover over a single target for hours, providing an advantage over satellites that may only have a few minutes to snap a picture as they orbit.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman briefed 150 officials at about 40 embassies about the balloon program on Monday, according to the report. US officials began briefing military personnel in countries that were also targets of the surveillance scheme, including Japan.

Four balloons have been seen above Hawaii, Florida, Texas and Guam in recent years, according to the report. While several former high-ranking officials of former US President Donald Trump have dismissed the Joe Biden administration’s recent claim that at least three Chinese spy balloons flew over the United States during the previous administration, officials have since said that the balloons only recently were identified as Chinese surveillance airships.

The Navy is working to clean up the wreckage of the last balloon, a 200-foot (61-meter) aerial object that was seen hovering over sensitive military installations in Montana last week. A device about the size of a regional jet was attached to the balloon, according to US Northern Command Chief Gen. Glen VanHerck.

The Pentagon became aware of the balloon on January 28, when it entered US airspace over Alaska. The Biden administration kept the discovery a secret so as not to jeopardize Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s planned trip to Beijing, Bloomberg reported. Blinken suspended the trip last Friday (3), a few hours before leaving.

Blinken and President Biden decided it was best to postpone the trip due to the unfolding balloon situation, officials told The Associated Press.

While several Republican lawmakers urged the United States to shoot down the balloon earlier this week, including Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Ryan Zinke of Montana, the military waited to bring the balloon down until it was over the waters off the coast. from South Carolina, due to Pentagon concerns that the action could cause civilian casualties if performed elsewhere in the balloon’s flight path.

