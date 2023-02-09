The equipment that was on board the downed spy balloon appears “inconsistent” with the version given by China, namely that it was a means of weather detection. This is what a senior official of the US State Department affirms, in a statement released by the American media, in which he specifies that on the basis of the analysis of the wreckage recovered in the Atlantic it was established that there were “several antennas which include a carrier probably capable of collecting and geolocating communications”.

In addition, “high-resolution imagery collected in U2 reconnaissance flights revealed that the high-altitude balloon was capable of conducting intelligence-gathering operations.” Finally it was determined that the balloon was equipped with solar panels large enough to support this type of intelligence activity.

The United States, the same source continued, will “explore” punitive actions against Chinese entities involved in sending the spy balloon over US territory. And Washington will also consider “broader efforts to expose and address China’s broader espionage activities that pose a threat to our national security, and to our allies and partners.”

China has launched spy balloons on over 40 countries on 5 continents

China has used spy balloons not only on the United States. Beijing has launched spy balloons at more than 40 countries on five continents, a senior State Department official said. The news comes after the Pentagon admitted in recent days that it was aware of at least 4 other incursions, three of which occurred during the Trump administration.

It had involved much shorter overflights than the one performed by the spy balloon shot down last Saturday – after being sighted for the first time over American territory on Tuesday – and on those occasions the command in charge of the air defense of North America, NORAD, had not launched any alarm.

The statements of US sources are based both on the analysis started on the wreckage of the balloon recovered off the coast of South Carolina and on the images recorded by the reconnaissance U-2s that followed the flight of the balloon over American territory before it was shot down.