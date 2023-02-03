Chinese spy balloon spotted in US airspace | VIDEO

A Chinese spy balloon has been flying over the United States for a couple of days: the first sighting dates back to last Wednesday over the state of Montana and, previously, over the Aleutian Islands in Alaska and Canada.

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder confirmed that the US “has detected and is monitoring a high-altitude surveillance balloon that is over the continental United States at this time.”

“We continue to follow and monitor it closely” added Ryder who then underlined: “Once the balloon was detected, the US government took immediate action to protect itself from the collection of sensitive information”.

In recent days, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and other defense officials briefed US President Joe Biden, who had ordered the shooting down of the Chinese spy balloon.

The Pentagon, however, objected due to fears that the fragments could cause damage and civilian casualties.

The objective of the spy balloon would be to collect information: the satellite, in fact, would also have flown over several sensitive targets including a military base in Montana where there are 150 intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Beijing has not commented on the matter, but the Pentagon has contacted the Chinese embassy in Washington and other channels to complain.

It is, in fact, one of the most aggressive intelligence-gathering maneuvers by China in recent years.

The sighting of the balloon comes a few days before the trip of the Secretary of State Antony Blinken, expected in Beijing for high-level talks.