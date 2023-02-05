US President Joe Biden waited seven days from his first sighting before giving the order to shoot down the spy balloon that arrived from China over the skies of the United States. And this is because, as CNN reconstructs, he wanted to be sure that the remains of the downed balloon did not cause damage to people or things, or rather that it was in open waters. Despite the criticisms now coming from Republicans, according to which Biden should have taken the spy balloon down first, his Transport Minister Pete Buttigieg explains to CNN that “the president has given instructions to have him shot down safely” by a F-22 fighter jet once it was in the Atlantic Ocean.

”Whenever the military considers such an operation, it must consider the safety of the American people. The president has asked that this issue be addressed in a way that balances all the different risks. This is exactly what happened. The military did a great job”, added Buttigieg. To the criticisms, the minister replied by stating that “it is not at all acceptable that China has sent this object into our airspace. But how to manage it depends on the risk assessment” .

Biden was ready to ask for the shooting down of the Chinese balloon as early as Tuesday, after a meeting with Mark Milley, the chief of the United States Joint Chiefs of Staff, who informed him about the route of the spy aircraft. Asking Milley to consider options, Biden at the same time consulted his national security team urging them to take steps to prevent the balloon from gathering intelligence, CNN reports citing officials.

NASA also entered the field, which was asked to analyze and evaluate the potential debris field, based on the trajectory of the balloon, weather conditions and load. After reviewing various assessments Wednesday, Biden ordered the balloon to be shot down as soon as military leadership deemed it practicable. Austin and Milley told Biden that the risks of bringing down the balloon were too great while it was over the United States given the possibility that the debris could endanger lives or property. Shooting down the balloon while it was over the Atlantic Ocean also increased the chances of recovering the payload intact, officials quoted by CNN as saying.