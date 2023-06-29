The US Department of Defense and intelligence agencies analyzed the balloon they shot down in February. The allegations against China are substantiated by the results, according to a report.

DAccording to a newspaper report, the suspected Chinese espionage balloon shot down by the United States in early February also used American technology. According to analysis by US Department of Defense and intelligence agencies, the balloon was equipped with off-the-shelf US technology and more specialized Chinese sensors and other equipment to collect and send photos, videos and other information to China, the Wall Street Journal reported ‘ citing preliminary findings.

The results suggested that the balloon was used for espionage purposes and not for weather research, as claimed by China. However, the balloon apparently did not send any data from its eight-day flight via Canada and several US states to China. The American government did not initially comment on the report.

The balloon dispute had further strained the already strained relations between the United States and China. For reasons of national security and fear of espionage, the US is trying to limit the People’s Republic’s access to cutting-edge technology and the use of Chinese technology.