The United States Pentagon reported on Thursday afternoon that it is monitoring an alleged Chinese spy balloon that is flying over the territory. and that it entered US airspace “several days ago,” according to the Department of Defense.

The information from the authorities indicates that the balloon it flew over the northwestern United States, where there are sensitive airbases and strategic nuclear missiles in underground silos.

Still, the Pentagon does not believe the device poses much of a threat because it “has limited additive value from an intelligence-gathering perspective.”

However, the balloon is a sample of the growing use of a technology that in some cases can replace satellites, both in civil and military applications.

What is a spy balloon and what is known about the one that has been flying over US territory for a few days? ABC to understand the case.

What is a spy balloon?

Spy balloons are equipped with spy gadgets, especially a camera, and fly over a certain area in order to gather information.

Its flight height ranges between 24,000 and 37,000 meters, much higher than that of commercial aircraft, which do not exceed 12,000 meters.

In addition to the possibility of including a radar, they are propelled with solar energy to control their flight.

When were they first used?

It is an invention developed by the Montgolfier brothers. and inspired by

hot air balloon.

The first use of hot air balloons in the military field dates back to the American Civil War (1861-1865), when they took advantage of the height to monitor enemy lines.

But according to Bloomberg, the use of spy balloons “became widespread during World War I and was widely used during the Cold War, when the United States launched hundreds of balloons to gather information on the Soviet Union and China.”

Why are these devices used?

These are more useful devices for espionage, since compared to satellites, spy balloons have the advantage of operating at shorter distances than those and do it for a longer time, since they can remain fixed, unlike satellites.

On the other hand, their economic cost is much lower, since they do not need the complex infrastructure of putting satellites into orbit and they are easy to recover.

Also, although the balloons cannot be operated directly, they can be guided over a wide area and change their altitude.

In fact, Several municipalities around the world have considered the use of these devices to guarantee the safety of cities. In 2018, for example, the Police of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires reported on its social networks that it had acquired a surveillance balloon and that it had used it suspended during a Copa Libertadores final flying over the River Plate stadium.

In Colombia, the SkyStar 180 aerostatic system was also deployed during the visit of Pope Francis to Colombia in 2017. Similarly, they have been used in the Jerusalem city hall, since the Israeli police used these systems in 2014 to try to stop the wave of attacks and riots that the city suffered.

In addition to observing the earth at high altitude, its technology could be used by the United States to fight drug smuggling or human trafficking, whether on land or at sea.

And what disadvantages do they have?

The use of these devices has decreased over time. Especially because of the rise of drones and satellites.

In fact, in terms of their disadvantages, it should be noted that they do not offer the same level of “persistent vigilance”a strategy that analyzes the level of efficiency in surveillance and defense tasks of this type of aircraft, including drones.

Nor would they make a significant difference compared to the satellite networks currently in orbit around the earth.

According to Bloomberg, even though these balloons are typically unmanned, “they still lack propulsion and are subject to wind currents.”

In fact, the future for this technology is uncertain. Alphabet, Google’s parent company, decided in 2021 to discontinue its hot-air balloon project to bring internet to rural areas, known as Loon.

What is known about the balloon that flies over the USA?

According to the versions revealed by the Pentagon, The Chinese spy balloon has been flying over its territory for several days, especially sensitive military sites.

The balloon, senior US officials say, entered US airspace “several days ago”, but US intelligence services had been tracking it since before it entered the territory.

Several combat planes examined the balloon as it flew over Montana (north), a state that, according to Bloomberg, is home to the Air Force’s 341st Missile Wing, where the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles are located.

On its current status, Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said that currently flies “at an altitude well above commercial air traffic” and “does not pose a military or physical threat to people on the ground.”

According to the Pentagon, the balloon appeared to be monitoring highly sensitive nuclear weapons sites.

A few hours after the US announcement, Canada confirmed the detection of a suspected high-altitude spy balloon and He stated that he was “monitoring the existence of a possible second incident” related to this event.

“A high-altitude surveillance balloon has been detected and Norad (the US-Canada North American Aerospace Defense Command) is actively tracking its movements,” the Canadian Department of Defense explained in a statement.

“Canadians are safe and Canada is taking steps to ensure the safety of its airspace, including monitoring for a possible second incident,” the entity added.

What can happen to him? Can it be knocked down?

At the request of President Joe Biden, the Department of Defense considered shooting down the aircraft, but made the decision not to do so due to the potential risks to people on the ground.

“Clearly the intent of this balloon is surveillance, and the current flight path takes it over a number of sensitive sites,” a senior US official said.

Faced with the difficulties of demolishing it, the US Government. said it took immediate action to protect itself against the collection of sensitive information” by China.

So is the globe actually stealing information from the United States?

At this time, Pentagon officials do not believe this device poses a major threat because it “has limited additive value from an intelligence-gathering perspective.” That is to say, they do not see that it has facilities to collect enough intelligence information in the United States.

Xi Jinping and Joe Biden at their meeting in November.

Why does it affect the relationship between the US and China?

Although China has flown surveillance balloons over the United States in the past, on this occasion the presence of the balloon was detected days before the visit to China of the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken.

It is, in fact, the first trip by a US foreign minister to the Asian country since 2018.

The event also occurs at a time when the relationship between the two powers is tense, particularly regarding Taiwan. The Chinese government considers it part of its territory and intends to regain control of it one day, even by force.

If the visit finally materializes, the head of US diplomacy will travel to China with the aim of preventing the tension from ending in a war, State Department spokesman Ned Price explained on Thursday.

“It’s just one thing,” Price said, “that we approach the most relevant and complex bilateral relationship on the planet thinking that competition (between the two) does not lead to conflict.”

A defense official stated that after the detection of the balloon have been in contact with Chinese officials through various channels, such as the respective Chinese and US embassies in Washington and Beijing.

“We have conveyed to them the seriousness with which we take this matter,” the source remarked.

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, will visit China this weekend.

And what does China respond?

At the moment, Beijing has not confirmed that it is a spy balloon of its property. Unlike, This Friday he asked not to “speculate” after the Pentagon accusation.



“Until the facts are clarified, speculation and commotion will not help to properly resolve this matter,” Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a press conference on Friday.

According to Mao, “Beijing is verifying reports that a spy balloon has been flying over the United States.” However, he emphasized that “China has no intention of violating the territory or airspace of any sovereign state.”

“China hopes to deal with this matter calmly and prudently with the United States,” he added.

For now, Biden is already under pressure to go further with the balloon. Republicans are urging him to come up with a stronger response, with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy calling the raid a “blatant disregard of American sovereignty.”

