The Dragon is badly dazed by the construction of 44 new bridges in 7 states and union territories adjoining China in India. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijin reacted sharply, saying that we do not recognize the illegally established Ladakh Union Territory of India. He said that China opposes building infrastructure in the region. He called the development of India’s infrastructure in the border region the root cause of tension between the two sides.Zhao Lijin said that first of all I want to clarify that China does not recognize Ladakh Union Territory and Arunachal Pradesh illegally established by Indian side. We oppose any infrastructure for military surveillance and control. The Chinese spokesman said that neither side should take any such step in the area which complicates the situation. China has already built the infrastructure in the border region with India and is now having trouble with India building it.

No bullet in Ladakh, will force China to flee

India built 44 new bridges along China border

The Chinese spokesperson’s statement comes at a time when India has built 44 new bridges in the border areas. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the bridges built by the Border Roads Organization (BRO) in 7 states and union territories. These bridges were constructed at a cost of Rs 286 crore. After this inauguration of Rajnath Singh, China is now getting hotter.

China, screaming peace and peace by provoking tension in Ladakh, said – can be talked about removing army

China is blaming India by increasing tension

China, which has been building a large number of road and military bases in the area adjoining India, is now blaming India on the contrary. China is continuously building or upgrading several military bases in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Aksai Chin areas. Not only this, China has also deployed deadly weapons and missiles at these bases.



BRO constructed 54 bridges in one year

To meet this challenge of China, India is now strengthening the infrastructure in the border areas. The Defense Minister also laid the foundation stone of Nechifu Tunnel. BRO has built a record by constructing 54 bridges in a year. Rajnath Singh said that the inauguration of such a number of bridges and the foundation stone of the tunnel together is a big record in itself. Located in seven states and union territories, these bridges will usher in a new era of connectivity and development. The bridges built by BRO will be convenient for India from the war to the people at large.