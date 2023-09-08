Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/08/2023 – 9:52 am

São Paulo, 8th – China imported 9.36 million tons of soybeans in August this year, according to preliminary data published on Thursday, 7th, by the General Administration of Customs of China (Gacc). The volume represents an increase of 30.5% compared to August last year, when the country imported 7.17 million tons, but a decrease of 3.8% compared to July this year. In value terms, soybean imports last month totaled US$5.22 billion.

In the first eight months of the year, soy imports totaled 71.65 million tons, an increase of 17.9% compared to the same period in 2022.

According to the Gacc, China imported 955 thousand tons of edible vegetable oils in August, an increase of 22.75% in comparison with July, when it bought 778 thousand tons of the product.

In terms of value, purchases totaled US$ 888.2 million. From January to August, 6.229 million tons were purchased, 114.4% more than a year earlier.

Chinese imports of meat and offal totaled 627 thousand tons in August, down 4.7% compared to August 2022, when the volume was 658 thousand tons. In values, imports last month totaled US$ 2.4 billion. In the first eight months of the year, 5.11 million tons were purchased, an increase of 7.5% in the annual comparison.

China imported 919,000 tonnes of fertilizers in August this year, down 2.85% from the same month last year, said Gacc.

These imports totaled US$320 million. From January to August, imports totaled 8.095 million tons, an increase of 28.9% compared to the same period last year.