The ongoing tension between India and China in Ladakh is not taking any name. Both countries are increasing the deployment of their troops day by day even after the onset of winter in this inaccessible area. Meanwhile, a video of Chinese army personnel is becoming increasingly viral, claiming that these soldiers are crying over their posting on the India border. The video was previously posted on Chinese social media WeChat but was deleted by the Chinese administration for fear of insult.The Taiwan News report claimed that the video was shot on a bus while traveling to Fuyang railway station. These new soldiers recruited in the army were being sent for posting on the border with India after training from here. These soldiers were to first go to a military camp in Hubei province. From there, their posting was to be on the Indian border.

WeChat had the Chinese government delete the post

The video was first posted on the WeChat page of Fuyang City Weekly. However, the latter was quickly removed for fear of dishonesty. The post of Fuyang City Weekly featured these 10 recruits from Yingzhou District located in Fuyang City, Anhui Province, China. These were the recruits who are seen crying in this video.

China continues to force Tibetans as laborers, training loyalty in military camps

These recruits are college students

The Chinese army recruits appearing in the video are currently college students. Five of his men have also volunteered to serve in Tibet. In the video, Chinese soldiers are seen singing the song Green Flowers in the Army of the Chinese Army PLA in stuttering voice. During this time, there is no sound coming out of his mouth due to crying.

China deploys nuclear nuclear missiles in Aksai Chin, may wreak havoc across India

Fear in Chinese army after Galvan clash

There has been an atmosphere of fear in the Chinese Army since the fierce clash with Indian Army in Galvan on 15 June. His soldiers are now seen to be hesitant to confront the Indian soldiers. A recent example of this is seen in the southern part of Pangong Lake. Where the Indian Army has occupied several strategically important peaks.