Highlights: China is pretending to resolve the deadlock in Ladakh through negotiations

Chinese soldiers are constantly trying to provoke Indian soldiers in the midst of talks.

Chinese soldiers also tried to come to the Indian side of Pangong lake on Monday.

new Delhi

While China is claiming to try to improve the situation in Ladakh by negotiating diplomatic and commander levels, Chinese soldiers are constantly trying to provoke Indian soldiers. It has now come to light that Chinese soldiers tried to enter Indian territory on the south bank of Lake Pangong not only on the night of 29 August but also on 31 August. However, he returned after a stern warning from the Indian Army.

The surprising thing is that on 31 August, while there were talks of commander level in India and China regarding the mischief made by Chinese soldiers, Chinese soldiers were constantly trying to occupy Indian territory.

Chinese soldiers returned after strict warning from Indian soldiers

According to army sources, even during the brigade commander level meeting on Monday, Chinese soldiers did not desist from their action and they increased their movement around the peaks where the Indian Army is armed. According to sources, seeing the movement of the Chinese soldiers, the Indian Army gave them strict warning and asked them to return to their area. Also at the brigade commander meeting, a message was given from India in a strict tone, after which the Chinese soldiers returned to their territory.

‘Chinese soldiers can do such an act again’

According to an Indian Army official, on 29 August, responding to Chinese actions and taking defensive action, Indian soldiers reached three important peaks and are stationed there with full vigor. This is the reason for China’s trouble because these peaks are important and from here every movement of China can be monitored. China is somehow trying to strengthen itself in that area, and on Monday, Chinese troops tried to get closer to those peaks. According to an army officer, there is every possibility that Chinese soldiers can do such an act again, so the Indian Army is also fully prepared.

India raised talk in front of Chinese officials

The Indian foreign ministry also said on Tuesday, “On 31 August, when ground commanders of both sides were discussing to improve the situation, Chinese troops were again engaged in provocative action on the south shore of Pangong Lake.” The Foreign Ministry said that we have raised the recent provocative and aggressive actions with the Chinese side at both diplomatic and military levels. The ministry has said that we have urged them to discipline and control their soldiers on such provocative action.

On the other hand, there was no consensus in the brigade commander meeting. This meeting was held on Monday also and today in the meeting the same thing was repeated from the Chinese side that the peaks on which the Indian soldiers are in the south bank of Pangong Lake should be returned. Whereas, India has made it clear that it is the territory of India and Indian troops will stand until China restores April position.

