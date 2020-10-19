The Indian Army has captured a Chinese soldier from the Demchok sector of eastern Ladakh. According to reports, the soldier was detained on Monday morning. He is under interrogation. News agency ANI quoted sources as saying that the soldier “may have inadvertently entered Indian territory”. Under the agreed protocol, he will be handed over to the Chinese Army.Inquiries from the Indian Army will try to find out how this lone soldier entered the Indian border. After deciding whether he came for espionage purpose or wandering the army, the army will take the next action. According to protocol, the soldier who inadvertently crossed the border is repatriated.

The armies of both countries are face to face

The forces of India and China are face to face from April to May. Several points of line of actuarial control in eastern Ladakh are on both sides. The main stress points include the plains of Depsang, the northern and southern coast of Pangong Lake, besides Demchok. A large number of personnel are deployed on both sides of the border. At such a time, it is a big incident for a Chinese soldier to inadvertently cross the border.

India has been showing big heart

As per protocol, if someone crosses the border unknowingly, he is handed back after questioning. However, China does not desist from being manipulative in this matter. Five youths from Arunachal Pradesh went missing last month. There was complete doubt that China had taken hold. At first, China did not say anything. Left them later. Due to the lack of boundaries between the two countries, such incidents often occur. India did not hesitate to send back the Chinese citizens who had crossed the border unknowingly. Amidst this tension, a Chinese couple lost their way. The army not only showed them the way, but also fed them and took care of them throughout the time.