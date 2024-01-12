AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 01/12/2024 – 23:00

The popular Chinese platform Weibo blocked this Saturday (13) a hashtag about the elections in Taiwan that was being one of the most used since the opening of the polls on that self-governing island.

Millions of Taiwanese have been called up for presidential and legislative elections, which are being held under the shadow of the Chinese threat. Beijing urged voters to make “the right decision” if they want to avoid a conflict.

In mainland China, the hashtag “Elections Taiwan” became one of the most popular on the social network Weibo after the polls opened on that island this Saturday morning, reaching 163.2 million views.

Some publications expressed their desire for relations between Beijing and Taipei to improve after the vote, while others called for the island to return “to the homeland” as soon as possible.

Large Chinese state media outlets, such as the Xinhua news agency and the CCTV channel, provided limited coverage of the elections in Taiwan.