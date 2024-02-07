A ship full of… In the metaphor of the invasion, the ship full of enemies is the maximum expression of danger. And now, in the midst of controversy over the fact that the Chinese will destroy the European and American car industry, BYD (which has just become the world's leading manufacturer of electric cars, overtaking Tesla) presents its first cargo ship, the “Explorer No.1” completing its maiden voyage in Yantai, Shandong Province, eastern China.

Yes, because the company purchased its first ship – capable of transporting 5000 cars in one go – to ship cars all over the world. A kind of aircraft carrier that represents a new challenge to the automotive giants and which will help the company meet the growing global demand for its electric cars by reducing the costs of distributing them. According to the MIT Technology Review, China has access to only a small part – just 2.8% – of merchant ships, at the almost exclusive service of historic automotive giants, such as Toyota, which have entire fleets at their disposal to transport their cars all over the world.

How to solve the problem? The Chinese always think big: buying ships directly. Suffice it to say that BYD has already announced that after the “Explorer No.1” another seven ships will arrive in its fleet within two years. A fundamental strategy because the Chinese company – which sold around 3 million cars in 2023, especially to Chinese buyers – is increasingly focusing on exports which in 2023 were 243,000, however sufficient to overtake Tesla for the first time in the fourth quarter of 'year.

On the other hand, it is clear that the electric vehicle crisis in key regions such as Europe and the United States will significantly help Chinese industries: the sales problems of battery-powered cars are not related to infrastructure or autonomy problems but to excessive prices tall. This is why Chinese low-cost companies will have an easy time conquering the market. And for this reason, off our coasts we will see more and more Chinese ships full of cars.