Two patrol ships from the Chinese Maritime Police entered the zone off the disputed Senkaku Islands (Diaoyu Islands) in the East China Sea on Monday morning, March 29. This was announced by the General Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers of Japan Katsunobu Kato.

According to him, the Chinese ships made attempts to get close to the Japanese fishing boats. He added that the Japanese Coast Guard is urging them to leave the area, which Tokyo considers its territorial waters. TASS…

According to Kato, China’s actions are not in line with international rules.

“Through diplomatic channels in Tokyo and Beijing, we protested to the Chinese side. We consider such actions unacceptable, ”added the secretary general of the Cabinet.

The Senkaku Islands are the subject of a territorial dispute between China and Japan. According to Tokyo, these islands have belonged to Japan since 1895, while Beijing claims that on the maps of 1783 and 1785 they are designated as a Chinese territory called Diaoyu Dao.

The dispute over the islands escalated after Tokyo announced in September 2012 that it would buy them out from private owners, Japanese citizens. After that, massive protest demonstrations took place in China, accompanied by the destruction of Japanese restaurants and businesses. Since then, Chinese ships have been constantly cruising near the disputed archipelago and making demonstrative calls to its coastal zone.

In January, the head of the Pentagon Lloyd Austin, in a conversation with Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, said that the United States was ready to defend the Senkaku Islands.