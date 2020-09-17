The Chinese Yuan Wang-class research vessel, which entered the Indian Ocean amidst the tussle on the LAC in eastern Ladakh, returned a few days ago. This Chinese vessel entered the Indian Ocean from the Malacca Strait last month. Since then, this Chinese vessel was being closely monitored by a warship deployed by the Indian Navy. However, this Chinese vessel returned a few days ago under the strict supervision of the Indian Navy.

Such research vessels have been continuously coming from China and collecting information about the Indian maritime sector and go back. In the month of December, China’s research vessel Xi Yan-1 was sighted by Marine Surveillance Aircraft while conducting research activities near Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the Indian waters. Through such ships, China monitors India’s movements in the island region, from where India keeps a close watch on the Indo-Pacific and Southeast Asian regions.

Although the law does not allow any such foreigners to undertake such research activities in the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, the Indian Navy had at that time asked the Chinese research vessel to return from the Indian waters.

Significantly, China is constantly trying to increase its strength in the Indian Ocean. The Navy is focusing on increasing its capability in view of the increasing presence of China’s military in the Indian Ocean region. According to global naval analysts, China has more than 50 submarines and about 350 vessels. In the next eight-10 years, the number of ships and submarines will be more than 500.

India is also increasing maritime power

The tendering process for the construction of six conventional submarines for the Navy for the Rs 55,000-crore mega project is scheduled to begin by October. These submarines will play an important role in enhancing India’s strategic capability in view of the increasing power of the Chinese Navy. The news agency gave this information through reference to language sources.

These submarines will be built in India under the strategic partnership model. Under this, domestic companies will be allowed to enter into agreements with foreign defense companies to manufacture state-of-the-art military equipment in the country and reduce dependence on imports. Sources said that work has been completed by different teams of Ministry of Defense and Indian Navy regarding the specificity of submarine and other necessary criteria for issuing RFP (request proposal) in relation to the project. He informed that RFP will be issued by October.

The Ministry of Defense has shortlisted the names of two Indian shipyards and five foreign defense companies for the project. It is being touted as the biggest venture under ‘Make in India’. Indian companies included in the final list are L&T Group and Government Mazagaon Dock Limited (MDL), while selected foreign companies include Thyaseenkroop Marine Systems (Germany), Navantia (Spain) and Naval Group (France).