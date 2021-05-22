Two Chinese scientists, George Fu Gao and Weifeng Shi, highlighted in these hours in the journal Science that after the COVID another pandemic may come. And investigators point to a suspect: the H5N8 bird flu virus.

The pathogen is an old acquaintance. It has been circulating in Europe since 2014, causing outbreaks that affected millions of wild and poultry birds, according to the European agency dedicated to the control of infectious diseases, the ECDC. On February 20, 2021, Russia warned that the virus had made the leap to humans for the first time. Seven workers were infected in a gigantic farm with 900,000 laying hens in the Astrakhan region, in the south of the country. None of the seven had symptoms.

“The global spread of H5N8 avian influenza viruses is a public health problem”Chinese researchers warn in the journal Science. George Fu Gao is the director general of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Weifeng Shi is the director of the Reference Laboratory for Emerging Infectious Diseases at Shandong Universities. Both participated in the identification of the new coronavirus in December 2019. In his view, avian flu viruses can cause “disastrous pandemics” in humans.

George Fu Gao, one of the virologists who issued a new warning.

At least 46 countries in Europe, Asia and Africa reported deadly outbreaks of H5N8 in birds. The Chinese researchers emphasize that the virus of the seven Russian workers belonged to subgroup 2.3.4.4b, with “worrisome” mutations that appear to increase its affinity for human cells. This same variant of the virus caused the slaughter of more than 20 million poultry in South Korea and Japan, warn Fu Gao and Shi. “It is imperative that the global spread and potential risk of H5N8 bird flu viruses are not ignored. for poultry, wild birds and for global public health ”, they warn according to the newspaper El País.

New studies put on alert about a new pandemic.

The two Chinese experts believe that replacing small family farms with large industrial farms, theoretically with strict biosecurity measures, will help reduce the risk of virus leap from birds to humans.

Viruses and animals

In March, the WHO had already judged as “probable” that an animal served as an intermediary in the transmission of SARS-CoV-2, which confirms the role of these as reservoirs of viruses capable of infecting man. What species transmit viruses? Where could the next pandemics come from?

According to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), 60% of human infectious diseases are zoonotic, that is, they are found first in another animal.

Bird flu, a new threat?

This percentage even rises to 75% for new infectious diseases, according to a British study published in 2001, considered a reference on the subject. Among the pathogens responsible for these diseases, one in six would be a virus, a third a bacterium and another third parasites. 10% are microscopic fungi, this study indicates.

Bats play a reservoir role for a large number of viruses that affect humans. They house them without getting sick themselves.

Eastern animal markets, the axis of the problem. Photo: AFP

Some have been known for a long time, such as the rabies virus, but many emerged in recent years, such as Ebola, the SARS coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2 and the Nipah virus, which appeared in Asia in 1998.

Bats “have always been good reservoirs for many viruses, but before we had very little contact” with these species, Eric Fèvre, professor of veterinary infectious diseases at the University of Liverpool (UK) and International Livestock Research, told AFP. Institute (Kenya).

The reduction of tropical forests due to the advance of cities and cultivated areas, combined with the effects of climate change, bring these animals closer to inhabited areas and push them to “interact more and more with human populations,” he says.

Animal market in China, the probable origin of the covid. Photo: AFP

The study published in March by experts from the WHO and China did not clarify a point either. “Among the viruses that come from these two mammals (bat and pangolin, ndlr) identified so far, none resembles SARS-CoV-2 enough to be considered its direct ancestor,” according to the experts.

“Ecological hypotheses are also necessary, explaining to us how a pangolin could come into contact with a bat: it was certainly not in a market,” he says.

Bats, virus reservoirs.

The measles virus, now fully human, arose from the adaptation of a virus in the Middle Ages that affected cattle.

The Spanish flu of 1918-1919, the “Asian” flu in 1957, the “Hong Kong” flu eleven years later, the H1N1 flu in 2009: all the viruses responsible for the major influenza pandemics were directly or indirectly of avian origin .

Two other strains of bird flu, H5N1 between 2003 and 2011, and then H7N9 from 2013, led to direct infections in Asia from infected birds, or in very rare cases of human-to-human transmission.

Then the mutations can favor its passage to humans, as in the case of the H5N8 virus, present in many European farms for some months, and that was detected in Russia in seven workers of a poultry processing plant.

But above all because the expansion of human activities and increasing interactions with wildlife increase the risk that viruses capable of infecting people will find a host.

