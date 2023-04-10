A group of Chinese researchers published analyzes of samples taken from the market identified as the starting point of the Covid-19 outbreak. This is the first time that data collected in 2020 from the seafood and wildlife market in the Chinese city of Wuhan has been released and may help to understand how the outbreak that led to the pandemic began. The information was published by scientific journal Nature.

The research shows that the samples that tested positive for the covid virus also contained genetic material from wild animals, further evidence that the disease may have been transmitted from an infected animal to a person.

The three-year delay for this information to be shared and a theory that the virus leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan mean that the research is viewed with caution.

Samples point to virus in the market, but not origin

Samples were collected from stalls, cages, surfaces and machinery in the market where wild animals were being sold, and some of them tested positive. But this does not mean that the virus was introduced into the market by animals, as there is still the possibility that an infected person could spread the virus locally, as advocated by other scientists.

With the dissemination of this research by the Chinese, the information is now available for other scientists to analyze and work in the search for the origin of the covid virus.