Chinese scientists from Nanjing Medical University have developed a drug that reduces the symptoms of depression in two hours. The experiment was carried out on mice. The results of the study are published in the journal Science.

Most modern antidepressants increase the level of serotonin in the brain, however, for the full effect, the drugs need to be taken for a long time and sometimes they have side effects.

In a new work, Chinese experts have proposed a different approach – the separation of the serotonin transporter SERT and the enzyme neuronal nitric oxide synthase (nNOS).

As a result, the scientists developed the drug ZZL-7, which affects the activity of neurons responsible for the production of serotonin in the dorsal raphe nucleus.

In addition, ZZL-7 disrupted the interaction between SERT and nNOS, resulting in an increase in serotonin volume in the medial prefrontal cortex. As a result, the manifestation of depression in the subjects decreased. At the same time, according to scientists, the therapeutic effect should appear within a few hours.

Last week, the Center for the Development of Advanced Technologies told Izvestia that in the first nine months of this year, Russians bought 108 million packs of sedatives and 8.4 million packs of antidepressants. In monetary terms, this is 18.9 billion rubles.