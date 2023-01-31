Technological advances do not cease to amaze us and today scientists are turning to see resources or properties of nature that cause less environmental impact but that benefit humans.

It is the case of Chinese researchers who developed a natural biological adhesive from snail mucus with the aim of curing traumatic injuries and chronic wounds, for which these specialists have turned to see a millennial therapy used more than 2 thousand years ago when land snails and their mucus were already used to treat pain related to Burns, abscesses Y wounds.

In this way, researchers Kunming Institute of Botanydependent on the Chinese Academy of Sciencesidentified this natural biological adhesive from snail secretion, which was evaluated in the laboratory and tested for its in vivo effects on wound healing.

These results were published in the journal Nature Communications where the researchers explained that the gel adhesive snail mucus It consists of a bulk malleable adhesive matrix that can adhere to moist tissue through multiple interactions.

According to this, the hydrogel effectively accelerates the healing of skin wounds, and can alleviate inflammation in chronic wounds and significantly improve regeneration, according to the study.

The researchers state that these findings may have important implications in the development of next-generation bioinspired tissue adhesives and in the design of scaffolds of bioengineering.