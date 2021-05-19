The chinese robot Zhurong, which landed on Mars last Saturday, sent the first photos of the red planet to Earth, the Chinese National Space Administration (CNSA) said in the last hours.

The photographs released by the CNSA show the landing platform, the exit ramp, the solar panels and the rover’s antenna, as well as a fragment of the landscape of Utopia Planitia, the basin in the northern hemisphere of the planet chosen for the landing.

According to information released by the CNSA, the vehicle is preparing to leave the platform and begin to roll around to inspect them.

One of the images sent by the Zhurong rover.

The probe descended on Saturday in Utopia Planitia, a flat sector in the Martian northern hemisphere, which China is the third country to achieve a decline controlled on that planet and the second to surface an exploratory rover.

The descent of Zhurong, named for the mythical Chinese god of fire, was celebrated in China as a crucial step in its quest to become a space superpower.

“Internet people, the images of Mars you were waiting for are here,” the space agency said in a message on social networks that includes the photo.

China had launched the mission at the end of July 2020 “Tianwen-1“, which include a probe that remains in Martian orbit, a descent module and the remote-guided rover.

The first Mars exploration mission plans, in addition to carrying out the circumnavigation, landing and patrol of Mars, to conduct a comprehensive and global bypass detection of the Red Planet.

The Tianwen-1 probe is made up of an orbiter and a landing patrol device. The landing patrol device includes the Zhurong Martian rover and the lander.

China invested billions of dollars in its space exploration program, aiming to reflect its growing global profile and technological might, following in the footsteps of the United States, Russia and Europe.

In this way, space became the most recent scene of confrontation between China and the United States.

China also announced plans in March to build, together with Russia, a separate lunar station.

The Zhurong rover, being exhibited prior to its mission.

The facility, planned for the surface or orbit of the Moon, will be equipped for experimental research and will be China’s largest space cooperation project to date.

The last launch generated a strong world controversy. The debris of the Long March-5B Y2 rocket spun out of control in the atmosphere for several days, without specialists being able to determine where it would land.

Finally, the remains disintegrated in the early hours of Sunday over the Indian Ocean, north of the Maldives.