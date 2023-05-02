The findings that are made of the universe make it clear to us that, despite the advances in its understanding, we still have a lot to learn. And it was recently discovered that there was snow 400 thousand years ago on Mars.

While it is true that the work and projects of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (POT) are the best known on the western side, that does not mean that the space agencies of other countries are not doing the same in space.

In this context, it has been revealed that a china rover has collected and sent quite interesting data about the so-called red planet, that is, the planet Mars.

Humanity has known for a long time that around 3 billion years ago, Mars had water. However, the new discovery is quite a milestone.

Thanks to the information collected by the Chinese rover “Zhurong”, it is known not only that it was 700 million years ago that there was water on Marsbut, now, it is known about another element present on the Martian surface.

And it is that for two years the Asian rover has been exploring Utopia Planitia, a huge Martian plain that is more than 3,500 kilometers in diameter. It is in this way that, during the exploration, he has found a series of cracks in the dunes, which may have been created by melting snow water.

According to the measurements, the cracks are between 1.4 and 0.4 million years old. The foregoing, in accordance with what is stated in the “Science” portalsuggests that relatively recently there was snow and water on the Martian surface.

It should be noted that the recent discovery by the Chinese rover increases the chances of finding evidence of life on the red planetsince it means that there was water on Mars for probably billions of years.

However, it should be taken into account that the conditions of Mars are quite different from those of Earth, since its atmosphere does not protect from radiation, nor from sudden changes in temperature, since on this planet it goes from 5 to 6 degrees Celsius during the day, until it reaches 130 degrees below zero during the night.

However, it is believed that in sheltered places, perhaps in those undergroundmicroscopic life could have been possible meters underground inside the caves on Mars, and that’s what space agencies are trying to find.