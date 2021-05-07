The United States Armed Forces they closely follow the trail of the Chinese Long March 5B rocket. The Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin He specified this Friday the plan that the Joe Biden administration collates in the face of the uncertainty generated by his uncontrolled descent towards Earth.

The head of the Army with the greatest technological and military power on the planet affirmed that will not shoot down the debris of the massive rocket that China sent into orbit last week, while being closely followed by the 18th Space Control Squadron of the US Space Command, at Vandenberg Air Force Base (California),

Lloyd Austin Austin clarified that they don’t have a plan to tear it down, despite concerns about the likely fall to Earth of some of its debris.

“We have the capacity to do many things, but we do not have a plan to tear it down,” said the secretary, who has the hope that the ship falls into the ocean, without causing harm to anyone or anything on Earth.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Photo: AFP.

There is a precedent for the United States shooting down space debris that falls to Earth. The Navy launched a missile in 2008 to destroy a malfunctioning spy satellite and it was out of orbit.

That satellite stopped working early in its mission, so it still had a lot of fuel on board and could have spread its toxic payload as a result of a likely impact.

On the other side of the Atlantic, the European Union Space Surveillance and Tracking Service (EUSST), which monitors the Chinese rocket, also sees it is unlikely that debris will fall into populated areas from the earth.

The rocket (a Long March 5B) was used last week by China to launch one of the modules of its future space station into space, and it is expected that throughout the weekend it will impact the Earth’s atmosphere,

The debris can fall anywhere in the world, within a strip that exceeds 40 degrees north and south of the Earth’s equator. Taking into account that approximately 70% of that strip of the Earth is covered with water, “the most probable scenario is that the fall takes place in the sea.”

Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Center for Astrophysics at Harvard University, explained about the CBC site that it is almost impossible at this time to predict where and when the debris will fall, the astrophysicist dared to point to a place.

“If you want to bet on where something will land on Earth, bet on the Pacific. Because the Pacific is the largest part of the Earth. It’s that simple, “he acknowledged.

The predictions are still very uncertain since the object is out of control, and the most approximate estimates about where these debris would fall will only be possible to make a few few hours before re-entry real of the object in the Earth’s atmosphere.

A risk to the environment

Unlike the older Long March series rockets, the Long March 5B’s center stage uses liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen as fuel.

The previous generation Long March 2, 3 and 4 series rockets use a Toxic hypergolic propellant combination of hydrazine and nitrogen tetroxide, which would make the debris surviving reentry potentially dangerous to anyone who approaches the wreckage.

Remnants of Chinese rocket launches from inland spaceports have rarely fallen within inhabited areas. Furthermore, it is understood that China has taken precautions to do not cause damage by falling debris from the rocket.

However, some aerospace organizations have argued that, beyond human risk, humanity should also bear in mind environmental damage, since reentry can be highly polluting.

SL