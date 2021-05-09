End to uncertainty. After several intense days speculating on where the Long March 5B rocket could land launched by China to carry the Tianhe capsule, its remains have finally ended up in the Indian Ocean. This is stated by the Chinese space agency, which sets the west of the Maldives as a point of entry.

However, most of the rocket would have burned upon reentering the atmosphere land, according to the report from the China Manned Space Engineering Bureau. For its part, the United States Space Command reported that the projectile had entered Earth over the Arabian Peninsula.

The Long March 5B, with more than 30 meters long, five wide and more than 18 tons in weight, put into orbit a new Chinese space on April 29. However, after suffering problems, he was flying uncontrollably through space until was pulled to Earth by gravity.

Difficulty calculating your entry

Much of the rockets used to lift satellites into space perform controlled reentries with the ocean as destination, or they remain in the so-called “graveyard” orbits, thus stay in space for decades. But in this case, according to Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist at the Center for Astrophysics at Harvard University, “let these great low-orbit scenarios“. This same expert confirmed the time of entry:” Re-entered over the Indian Ocean near the Maldives around 2:14 (4:14 in Spain) on May 9. In the middle of the prediction window “.

Thus, its entry point was difficult to calculate. The European Space Agency anticipated that it could enter “any portion of the Earth’s surface between 41.5 ° North and 41 ° South latitude“Among them were several countries such as United States, Australia, Japan, Spain, Portugal, Italy or Greece. Minutes before its final entry into the atmosphere, the rocket crossed the skies of several Spanish cities such as Vigo, Zamora, Valladolid, Catalayud and Reus.

While a large part of the Earth is covered by oceans, the threat of landing on solid and inhabited land was not insignificant, according to experts. The Twitter profile of Space-TrackBased on US military data, it also confirmed the entry of the rocket into the atmosphere. “All who follow the Long March 5B return can relax. The rocket has fallen“.