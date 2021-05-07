For several days a Chinese rocket has been returning to Earth without knowing where or when it will impact. But while their remains could reach an inhabited area, the risk is extremely limited, according to experts.

Paris (AFP)

On April 29, China launched the first module of its future space station, Tianhe (“Celestial Harmony”), with the Long March 5B rocket. The first floor of this powerful shuttle is what is now returning to Earth.

Its trajectory is out of control and its leaders predicted that it would naturally disintegrate in the atmosphere. The problem is that due to its enormous mass, between 10 and 18 tons, the rocket is unlikely to be completely consumed.

The lighter parts will surely volatilize but “given the size of the object, some pieces will remain by force”, according to Florent Delefie, an astronomer at the Paris-PSL Observatory.

Furthermore, “if the rocket is made up of materials that do not disintegrate upon entering the atmosphere, which seems to be the case, the risk is greater,” according to Delefie.

China “should have anticipated a controlled comeback with a retro-rocket, as the Russians did in particular by de-orbiting the Mir station,” Nicolas Brobrinsky, head of the Department of Engineering and Innovation at the European Space Agency (ESA), told AFP.

What can happen?

Given the altitude at which the object is located, between 150 km and 250 km, it is difficult to predict, since the lower layers of the atmosphere are more vulnerable to variations in density. In fact, “we cannot know when it will fall,” according to Brobrinsky.

On Friday, it was scheduled to hit Earth between Saturday at 9:50 PM and Sunday at 7:00 AM GMT.

Although the forecasts will be more accurate as the hours go by, “even an hour before the impact, the uncertainty will be great,” adds this expert.

12: 10hrs. From Chile passing the center of the rocket Long March 5B🚀 长征 五 possible re-entry between May 8 and 9. The atmosphere disintegrates these objects. Probability of falling a piece in an inhabited place is low. But it is the largest falling object ever tracked. pic.twitter.com/4Uuauyc9bD – 天 (@ChinaEspacial) May 5, 2021



The only certainty is that the object is in an inclined orbit of 41 degrees with respect to the Earth’s equator, so it can only fall in the strip between latitudes 41 of the Northern and Southern hemispheres, which includes, for example, much of America. Latin, southern Europe and Africa.

But, as Beijing affirms, the most likely thing is that the remains of the rocket will fall into the sea, which occupies 70% of the planet, or in a desert area.

The probability of an impact in an inhabited area is “negligible, of less than a million without a doubt”, assures the person in charge of the ESA.

Even if the debris fell on houses, the speed of the impact would be relatively low (about 200 km / h). Nothing to do with the impact of a meteorite (36,000 km / h). Instead, for a person, the impact could be fatal, according to Delefie.

Is there a background?

In 2020, the remains of another Long March rocket hit several villages in Côte d’Ivoire, causing damage but not injuring others.

According to NASA figures from January 2020, there are about 20,000 objects in Earth orbit with sizes greater than 10 cm, which are monitored by radars and telescopes.

In 60 years of space flight, some 6,000 uncontrolled entry into Earth of large man-made objects have been recorded and only one hit a person, without injuring them, according to ESA expert Stijn Lemmens.