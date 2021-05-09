The fall of the remains of this space apparatus held headlines for days due to the possibility that they could cause damage to large cities. Finally, it has not happened since most of the rocket disintegrated in the atmosphere and a small part hit South India.

Concerns about the impact of the Chinese Long March 5B rocket ended. The remains of this device, which has been out of control for days, finally collided with the Indian Ocean and not in a densely populated area of ​​the Earth, as was feared.

The impact site is near the Maldives islands, just south of the Indian subcontinent. Although the Manned Space Engineering Office of China reported that most of the device was disintegrated in the planet’s atmosphere.

The size of the object and the speed at which it was descending towards Earth worried many experts and triggered the emergencies of organizations such as the US Pentagon and the European Union Space Surveillance and Tracking Service. It is estimated that the weight of the rocket could range between 17 and 21 tons and that it was descending at 28,000 kilometers per hour.

China shields itself in the “usual” of these events

China has defended during these days prior to the arrival of the object that the probability that the impact would be on a populated area was very “reduced”. In addition, he assured that these types of situations are normal and that in most cases they fall on places where practically no people live.

Time of the rocket takeoff on April 29. © AFP

From China, the “excessive sensationalism” of the foreign press has been criticized, who they accuse of not detailing that the rocket was made of light materials easy to disintegrate and of hiding that this type of situation has also been experienced by other space powers along the way. throughout history.

Criticism by NASA

Criticism from the US aerospace agency has not been long in coming, calling this situation “irresponsible.” NASA Administrator and former Republican Senator Bill Nelson said that “countries with space capabilities must minimize the risks to people and property from the reentry of space objects, as well as maximize transparency about those operations.”

Along with this, he criticized in his statement that China “is not complying with the standards of responsibility regarding its space debris.”

This rocket was the one that helped promote a series of materials for the construction of the new permanent Chinese space station, one of the most ambitious projects in the Asian country that is not only scientific, but also military.

The criticisms come mainly because China is not using rockets capable of containing additional propulsion that allow them to direct where they want to make the fall despite having the capacity to do so. The aircraft they operate from China can lose control and collide with Earth.

Within the ambitious Chinese program, up to 11 launches of this type are planned to build its future space station, something that has set off alarms especially in the United States. The idea is that it can be complete by 2023 and last between 10 and 15 years.

In 2018, China starred in a similar episode when it lost control over an orbital laboratory that it used as a test of the permanent station. The object crashed uncontrollably into the South Pacific without causing major damage, but the country was also heavily criticized.

With AP and EFE