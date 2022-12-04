Chinese returned to Earth this Sunday (4.Dec.2022) after 6 months at the Manned Space Agency by the Shenzhou-14 mission.

The 3 Chinese crew members said they felt good in a broadcast from the Chinese state channel CCTV🇧🇷 The mission was commanded by Chen Dong, who had teammates Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe.

Professionals who travel on missions commanded by the Chinese space agency are called taikonauts. For coordinated trips across the United States, the term used is astronaut. In Russia it is called cosmonaut.

“After 6 busy but rewarding months in space, I am very honored to have witnessed the completion of the basic design of China’s space station configuration. Like a meteor, speeding through the night sky, we now return to the motherland’s embrace.”declared the commander after landing on the planet.

To return to Earth, it was necessary for a capsule to be properly separated from the structure of the station, which was done at 11 am Beijing time.

the taikonauts arrived at the space complex on June 5, on China’s 3rd manned mission to the station. They were sent to work in the Tianhe Core Module on the Tiangong Space Station.

The aim of the Chinese mission was to ensure that the 2 laboratory modules launched in July and October were able to function fully.