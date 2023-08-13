The video game has become a global phenomenon. It is estimated that over two billion people spend hundreds of billions of hours playing video games each year. With the growing popularity of this form of entertainment, concerns about excessive screen time have emerged, especially among young people. Several nations have adopted regulatory measures in response, yet debate over their effectiveness persists. The most emblematic case of game time regulation comes from China. Since the early 2000s, the Chinese government has taken restrictive measures, culminating in 2019 with the decision to limit players under the age of 18 to 1.5 hours of game play per day, and three hours during holidays. The study published in Nature Human Behavior has set itself the objective of verifying whether the rules restricting the use of gaming devices are really effective.

Using telemetry data on over seven billion hours of play provided by a gaming industry entity, the research suggests that there is no credible evidence of an overall reduction in play time as a result of the implementation of these regulations. Surprisingly, the data indicates that individual accounts became 1.14 times more likely to gamble heavily in any given week. This raises questions about the real effectiveness of such state mandates. The arguments for and against video game regulations are complex and multifaceted. While some institutions, such as the World Health Organization, have recognized “gambling disorder” as a clinical condition, the validity of those classifications is still widely debated. Within this discussion, there also emerges the challenge of defining what actually constitutes ‘hard play’ or ‘disregulated’ play. While some studies define heavy gaming as two or more hours a day, others define it as more than 30 hours a week. The academic and non-academic debate reflects a lack of consensus on how to address and regulate the problem.

Despite the controversy, what is clear is that many governments are taking the issue seriously, especially in East Asia. In addition to China, nations such as Thailand, Vietnam and South Korea have taken steps to limit playing time. In this study, an average of almost 190 million unique player profiles were analyzed in each of the 22 weeks of dataset 1, for a total of 2,486,192,234 unique profiles. The graph on the left shows the density of hours played per player: this visualization is based on data from a random subsample of 100 million accounts taken from dataset 1. The majority of individuals in our dataset played for a total of less than 1 hour during the period in question, as would be expected from a cross-sectional dataset on mobile gaming. Due to the strongly log-normal nature of the data distribution, the x-axis is logarithm transformed. The graph to the right shows the total number of hours played in our dataset, divided by week. The dotted line represents the implementation of the regulations on November 1, 2019. An overall average of 0.77% of player profiles engaged in intense play before the regulation and 0.88% after (dataset 1).

Formal analysis of odds ratios (OR) using Fisher’s exact (two-sided) test suggests that gambling tended to be significantly more intense (P < 0.001) after regulation (OR = 1.14). However, this statistic falls short of the threshold for practical importance (OR = 2.00). A matrix showing the OR of intense play for each week in the research data is presented in Table 1. Figure 2 shows the rate of intense play for each week in our data. Prevalence here represents the percentage of gaming profiles in each data week who gambled more than 4 hours a day, 6 days a week. The dotted line represents the implementation of the regulations on November 1, 2019. The horizontal dotted lines represent the overall prevalence mean for the pre- and post-regulation periods. The study conducted by David Zendle, Catherine Flick, Elena Gordon-Petrovskaya, Nick Ballou, Leon Y. Xiao, and Anders Drachen also seeks to analyze whether the observed increases in intense play in our dataset were unique to China or exceptional. As already noted, gambling in China tends to be more intense after regulation (OR = 1.14). However, during the same time period, similar or greater differences were observed in a variety of territories, from Russia to Australia (Figure 3).

The territories analyzed here represent the 50 areas with the highest average player count in Unity data for this period. China is highlighted in red (OR = 1.14). Countries are represented by their ISO2 country code. Prior to the regulation, the average play time for any account during a given week was estimated to be 1.64 hours. After regulation, it was estimated at 1.76 hours. The results suggested that not only did the accounts tended to be more likely to play intensely after the regulation, but they also tended to log significantly more hours of play. Finally, the authors of the research took into account the volume of account creations before and after the regulation in order to indirectly assess whether young people could create additional accounts in response to restrictive regulations. However, the research has not been able to collect significant data such as to observe sensitive changes.

In all cases, the analyzes returned results that showed no statistically significant change in either average play time or probability of intense play after regulation among Chinese accounts compared to accounts from other countries in the East Asian cultural sphere . The study, in the authors’ opinion, provides evidence that far-reaching restriction policies on young people’s digital behavior may not lead to a widespread and uniform decrease in usage. However, the same authors limit the scope of the research conducted according to two factors which they nevertheless consider important. The Unity dataset used does not contain information on the age of the players in question. It contains a mixture of minor and adult players, only the former were actually subject to Chinese regulation of playing time. The second factor is represented by the only specific vision of a part of the market linked to the effective diffusion of Unity as a game development engine. Despite due caution with respect to a model that is in any case partial, the study suggests that such regulations by governments could be ineffective in producing expected changes in behaviour. The findings also have important research implications in other similar areas such as gambling, pornography and nicotine use. Restricting youth online access through mandatory bans has been associated with substantial regulatory leakage.