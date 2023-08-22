The service provided by the “Hidelaw” restaurant is based on washing customers’ hair after eating in a salon that competes with professional hair salons.

The experience is only available to “loyal” customers who have accumulated “Lao Coins” points. Every yuan spent in the restaurant will be rewarded with 1 Lao coin, and to get the service you must have accumulated 200 of them.

Pictures shared on Chinese social media show that the restaurant’s hair-washing facilities rival those of professional hair salons, and judging by the testimonials of people who’ve already tried the service, it’s really worth its price.

Customers are offered a variety of shampoos to enjoy a relaxing head massage.

Since the service is in the testing phase, it hasn’t been commercialized at all, so there haven’t been many applicants.

However, after photos of the restaurant’s hair salon went viral, he had already started taking reservations.