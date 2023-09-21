Chinese researchers have genetically modified silkworms to produce spider silk. The threads obtained combine the mechanical properties of synthetic fibers such as nylon, one of the most resistant, or Kevlar, a material used in bulletproof vests. The authors of the work, published in the scientific journal matterbelieve that the mass production of spider silk would be an alternative to synthetic materials whose virtues make them an environmental problem when their useful life ends.

Silk production is one of those wonders of nature that humans have taken advantage of. Millennia ago, somewhere in East Asia, specimens of the wild silkworm (Bombyx tangerine) began to be bred in captivity. In the process of domestication, its moths lost the ability to fly and the worm began to depend on its breeders to feed on white mulberry leaves. They had created the domestic silkworm (Bombyx mori). Your butterflies will not fly, but they are still magnificent animals: a moth can lay hundreds of eggs from which tiny worms measuring a few millimeters emerge that multiply their size 40 times in about six weeks. Then, they stop eating and their head gets bigger. The moment of metamorphosis approaches and for a few days the worm secretes its silk thread around it, spinning to create a cocoon. At this point, the sericulturists cook the cocoons, with the chrysalis inside, and after a drying process, they unravel the cocoon. The fiber length can exceed 1,000 meters. Shiny, light, very soft, breathable, biodegradable, relatively resistant, silk lacks other mechanical properties that have limited its use to the textile industry, some medical applications and little else.

Now, researchers from several Chinese universities propose that it is possible to create silk as resistant to tension as nylon fishing lines and as hard as another of the most famous synthetic materials, Kevlar. To do this they put their eyes and knowledge on spiders. like worms B. mori, most of the 41,000 known arachnid species produce silk. And some, like Darwin’s bark spider, which inhabits the shrinking jungles of Madagascar, make the most tenacious animal fiber ever found. In physics, toughness refers to a material’s ability to withstand deformation until it breaks. It so happens that both worm and spider silk are natural polyamides. Meanwhile, nylon and Kevlar are synthetic polyamides. The latter have brought great benefits to society, but they are among the biggest polluters of the environment due to their durability and it is urgent to find sustainable substitutes.

Scientists forced transgenic worms to spin their spider silk to later analyze its properties Junpeng Mi

So these Chinese scientists considered the possibility of producing spider silk. Except for some tests in the laboratory, mass production of this thread seems impossible: no species of spider has been domesticated to select them for certain traits. Additionally, they are territorial and tend to eat each other. So large-scale breeding of these animals does not seem to have much future. The other option was to resort to genetics and that is what they have done.

Using the CRISPR editing technique, they inserted genes that express spider silk proteins into the secretory glands with which the worm creates its own. And they did it while they were still inside the eggs with microinjections. After hatching, they were allowed to complete their life cycle until, in the moth phase, they mated with other non-genetically modified moths. From the next generation they selected several worms, some of them mutants. They were all capable of secreting silk and after forcing it to be spun (see image above), they analyzed it to determine its chemical structure and mechanical properties.

The silk thread from the mutant worms showed “an impressive tensile strength (1.3 GPa) and tenacity (300 MJ/m³) six times that of Kevlar,” the authors write in the conclusions of their work. The first property, that of resistance, is expressed in (giga)pascals, the unit of pressure. For comparison, the first nylon patented (not invented) by chemical giant DuPont almost a century ago had a tensile strength of 0.08 GPa, although current versions have greatly improved. Regarding tenacity, its values ​​are expressed in joules per cubic meter. The value achieved by spider silk is one of the highest ever achieved for a fiber, whether by nature or humans.

“With this process it is clearly possible to produce spider silk fibers on a large scale” Randy Lewis, retired professor at Utah State University (United States) and pioneer of genetic manipulation of silkworms

The first author of the study, Junpeng Mi, a researcher at the Faculty of Biological Sciences and Medical Engineering at Donghua University (China), highlights in a press release that spider silk is “a strategic resource that needs to be explored in an urgent”. For Me, this material would have a wide field of applications, starting with yours, medicine. “This type of fiber can be used for surgical sutures, meeting a global demand that exceeds 300 million procedures per year,” he says. Spider silk fibers could also be used to create clothing with new properties, bulletproof vests, smart materials, aerospace technology or biomedical engineering. The key is to scale what they have achieved with a few worms in the laboratory.

“Silkworm fiber is currently the only animal silk fiber commercialized on a large scale, with well-established breeding techniques,” Mi recalls. “Consequently, the use of genetically modified silkworms to produce spider silk fiber would allow for large-scale, low-cost commercialization.”

The first balls of spider silk produced by mutant worms. Junpeng Mi

The cost, that is one of the possible obstacles for this idea to work. This is the question raised by Gustavo Plaza, professor at the Polytechnic University of Madrid (UPC) and researcher in materials science. For years, Plaza was researching all types of silk, worms, various spider species, synthetic… Although he is now studying other advanced biomaterials, he believes that the idea of ​​producing spider silk with mutant worms can work. “Technically, it is viable and could be commercially viable, but we would have to look at the cost compared to that of synthetic fibers,” he says.

The Spanish researcher agrees with the Chinese that spider silk “combines the best of fibers such as nylon or Kevlar.” Spiders produce, as he explains, up to seven different types of silk. “The best threads are those from the spokes of their cobwebs,” he explains. But its system for secreting it is as sophisticated as that of the silkworm. So much so that humans have not been able to replicate it. Plaza recognizes this: “We have dissolved the silk and using those same proteins to spin it again has not made it have the same properties. “We couldn’t copy spiders and silkworms.”

a dozen years ago There was already another attempt to make worms make spider silk. One of those pioneers is Randy Lewis, a recently retired researcher and professor at Utah State University (United States). Lewis, who has not participated in the work of his Chinese colleagues, recognizes two major advances compared to his work: “The first is that they have identified the fundamental protein structure of silk fiber and what makes it strong. The second thing is that they have created silkworms that produce the spider silk protein in the cocoon fiber instead of the silkworm protein. The latter is the key difference between his work and others. In the previous [como el suyo] there was always some silkworm protein present in the fiber.” Lewis agrees with the Spanish Plaza and the Chinese Mi that “with this process it is clearly possible to produce spider silk fibers on a large scale.”

