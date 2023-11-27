After almost ten years since the disappearance of a Malaysian Airline plane on its route between Kuala Lumpur and the Chinese capital, a Beijing court began holding hearings this Monday, November 27, to establish whether the relatives of the missing Chinese (who constitute almost two thirds of the total occupants) are entitled to compensation,

The aircraft, which disappeared on March 8, 2014, was the subject of an intense search in the South China Sea, where it is believed it may have crashed, judging by the latest signals detected by air traffic controllers, who lost contact with the device 38 minutes after takeoff.

The intense searches that lasted for months yielded no clues about the fate of the plane, a Boeing 777 with 227 passengers and 12 crew members on board, beyond the few pieces of the fuselage that the sea has washed up on nearby shores since the crash. incident.

Total hermeticism

This Monday’s hearing was surrounded by total secrecy, with reinforced security in front of the Chaoyang District Mediation Court, which prevented communication between members of the press and relatives of the missing.

A security officer coordinates the strict police operation to keep the plaintiffs in the Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 case separated from journalists. Beijing, November 27 © AP / Ng Han Guan

The Police meticulously verified the credentials of the journalists, and kept them in a cordoned off area to avoid contact with family members before the start of the hearing.

However, statements have been made available through digital media from the relatives of the disappeared, who hope that the hearings will last at least until mid-December. However, there are no details on what type of compensation they can expect or what financial obligations the airline might have.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a brief statement through its spokesperson Wang Wenbin, in which it ensures that the Government pays special attention to the follow-up actions of the flight MH370 case, and hopes that the interested parties “appropriately” handle the communication regarding the case. same.

Similar lawsuits in the United States have been dismissed, arguing that only Malaysian courts are competent to rule on the airline, which flies the flag of that country.

Unconfirmed theories

Several hypotheses have been formulated to try to explain one of the greatest mysteries of modern aviation, but the scant evidence has not been enough to support any of the theories, which range from mechanical failures to attempted hijacking.

The possibility of a deliberate action by a crew member has even been considered, as occurred with the Germanwings flight that crashed into the French Alps in 2015, causing the death of its 150 occupants, as a result of an intentional maneuver. of the co-pilot.

With AP