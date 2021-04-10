The State Administration for Market Control of the PRC on Saturday, April 10, announced the recovery of a fine from Alibaba, the amount of which amounted to 18.22 billion yuan or $ 2.78 billion. a statement departments.

It is clarified that the reason for imposing a fine was a violation of antimonopoly legislation.

“It was decided to fine Alibaba for violating the monopoly law. This company must stop violating national laws, the size of the fine will be 4% of its 2019 sales in China, which amounted to 455.71 billion yuan ($ 69.67 billion – Ed.). Thus, Alibaba must pay out 18.22 billion yuan ($ 2.78 billion – Ed.), “- said in a statement.

An investigation by the Chinese government confirmed that the company pursued a policy of forcing consumers to use their services “no choice”, which negatively affected the competitiveness of the Chinese e-commerce market.

In turn, Aliababa acknowledged the correctness of the decision of the authorities and clarified that it intends to take measures aimed at implementing more legitimate commercial activities.

“We will follow the path of innovation and development, be more responsible to society,” the company said. TASS…

Earlier, the AliExpress Russia company shared data on its financial turnover, which amounted to 229.3 billion rubles. For the period from April 2020 to March 2021, the company’s financial turnover indicators reached about 54.9 billion rubles and increased by 151%.