The two sources, who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, added that the refineries are seeking to reduce supplies for the month of December by about half the level of the previous month, according to Reuters news agency.

Following China’s imposition of severe restrictions to combat COVID-19, average refining rates at state refineries fell to about 70 percent between May and August. Production then recovered to about 75 percent from more than 80 percent normally, according to data compiled by China-based Zhouzhuang Consulting.

China’s crude oil imports recovered in October to levels not seen since May, buoyed by demand aimed at building up stocks at two new refineries preparing for commercial operation.

Aside from the drop in demand, China buys Russian crude at large price discounts after the Ukrainian crisis, which puts pressure on the rest of the suppliers, including Saudi Arabia.

Aramco cut its selling prices for its Arab Light crude in December, and at least four refineries told its North Asian customers that it would receive all contracted crude volumes in December.