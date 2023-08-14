AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 08/14/2023 – 6:08 am

The shares of the Country Garden real estate group, one of the largest groups in China, registered a drop of more than 15% on the Stock Exchange on Monday, which provoked concern in the markets.

The situation is a direct consequence of an unprecedented crisis in the real estate sector, an area that, along with the construction sector, represented for a long time 25% of China’s GDP.

Country Garden is a privately owned group, operating primarily in secondary cities and having tens of thousands of employees.

The group is on Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s 500 largest companies and its chairman, Yang Huiyan, was until recently the richest woman in Asia.

Country Garden, which has always insisted on financial strength, failed to pay interest on loans last week.

The company has a 30-day grace period and could file for bankruptcy in September if it fails to make payments.

Country Garden unexpectedly announced over the weekend the suspension of quotes on several titles starting this Monday.

The decision caused unrest in the markets.

The group estimated its debt at 1.15 trillion yuan (US$159 billion) at the end of 2022. For the Bloomberg agency, the figure reaches 1.4 trillion yuan (US$193 billion).

Given the unfavorable scenario, the Country Garden share was down 16.3% in the middle of Monday’s session on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The president of Country Garden admitted on Friday that the company faced, due to the conjuncture, “the worst difficulties” since its creation.

Just like Evergrande, its rival and which also registers a billionaire debt, if the Country Garden group collapses, the consequences for China’s financial and economic system would be catastrophic.