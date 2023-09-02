admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 09/02/2023 – 10:52 am

Chinese real estate group Country Garden has received authorization from creditors to extend the repayment period of a crucial bond and avoid a payment suspension, Bloomberg reported on Saturday.

The company’s bondholders agreed on Friday night to conditions to delay until 2026 the payment of 3.9 billion yuan ($535 million) due on Saturday, according to the agency.

Had they positioned themselves against the deadline extension, Country Garden could have become China’s biggest real estate company to file for bankruptcy since rival Evergrande adopted the measure in 2021.

Country Garden has not made a statement at this time.

The group failed to repay $22.5 million in interest on two loans in early August, as China’s real estate sector faces an unprecedented crisis.

The company, which last year was still the biggest in China’s real estate sector, is still not out of the woods.

Next week expires another deadline for the payment of two interest rates that the group did not repay in August. If payment is not made, Country Garden runs the risk of formal suspension of payments, as the 30-day grace period ends on Tuesday (5).

Country Garden estimated its debt at 1.15 trillion yuan (165 billion dollars) at the end of 2022, but according to the Bloomberg agency, the value would be 1.4 trillion yuan (193 billion dollars).

The situation raises fears of a bankruptcy with unpredictable consequences for the Chinese financial system, two years after the collapse of rival Evergrande.

AA Country Garden “does not have sufficient resources to meet the upcoming bond maturities,” said the rating agency Moody’s, which downgraded the group’s credit rating by three notches on Thursday.

The problems of Evergrande and Country Garden, two giants of the real estate sector, further weakened a sector that was already facing many problems due to the pandemic crisis and the economic slowdown in China.