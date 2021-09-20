From miracle interest rates to high-risk investments. Looted Creditors and Employees Describe the Chinese Real Estate Giant’s Desperate Tactics Evergrande to escape bankruptcy.

The mastodon had become in two decades in one of the most visible faces of the real estate frenzy China, while millions of families have been able to acquire ownership of their homes.

Today, the group collapses undermined by a debt of 260,000 million euros (about $ 304 billion), the equivalent of Romania’s GDP, for example.

Unpaid Suppliers and Deceived Owners they demonstrated last week at the group’s headquarters in Shenzhen (south). Unusual scenes in a country where protests are very little tolerated.

One of Evergrande’s real estate projects in Guangzhou. AFP photo

This tentacular group maintains more than 1.4 million homes still under construction, which can no longer finish or hand them over to their owners.

Offers

Totally cornered, currently offers your creditors the payments owed in kind, such as land or parking spaces. Offers generally rejected by interested parties.

“What I want is money!”an investor named Feng told AFP. “I’m not even going to look at this offer,” he added.

Faced with the looming threat of bankruptcy, Evergrande also has proposed in recent months to its employees to sell –but also buy for themselves– very attractive but high-risk investments, according to several of these contacted by the AFP.

One of them, surnamed Huang, claims to have collected 1.5 million yuan (about 200,000 euros) with the help of her family to buy these proposed products.

Interest rates offer a profit of between 7% and 9%, according to the employees and brochures consulted by the AFP.

“Before expiration, they asked us to put in more money instead of reimbursing us,” he reveals. “Now, we have already lost everything”, Add.

AFP contacted Evergrande to comment on this information, but the group declined to comment.

The maneuvers

A financial advisor from the wealth management sector in Evergrande, who declined to identify herself for fear of retaliation, confessed that it was hard to resist to the proposals of the management.



In Guangzhou, Evergrande builds a soccer stadium. AFP photo

“They intensely encouraged us to improve our performance, promising us bonuses,” he says.

As a result, “many clients they deposited all their money and their pensions in Evergrande because they trusted Xu Jiayin “, founder of the group, who in a few years has become one of the biggest Chinese billionaires, explains the employee.

But earlier this month, when reimbursement became difficult, it became impossible to contact management, he says.

On Saturday, Evergrande announced that would apply “severe penalties” to six company officials who, supposedly, would have obtained the reimbursement of their investments before the expiration date.

Booming of the gigantic Evergrande housing bubble he embarked on pharaonic projects.

In Suzhou, a city near Shanghai, famous for its canals and imperial gardens, the group was to build a huge residential complex, with schools, a leisure park and a European-style shopping district.

This “tourist and cultural city of evergrande”, unfinished, is currently overrun by irate shoppers who doubt they can ever recoup their investments.

One owner, under the cover of anonymity, notes that many buyers have been persuaded to empower Evergrande employees, as long as they can sign documents on their behalf.

After, the schedule for the delivery of the apartments was changing, with the appearance of new financial conditions in the contracts and it was necessary to start paying the common expenses of the condominium even before the keys were delivered.

“My jaw dropped,” he confesses.

However, the image of the real estate group remains intact in Canton (south), where Evergrande completed construction of its first residential complex in 1996.

“Originally, his goal was to help ordinary families like ours to pay for her apartment, “said Liu, a retired teacher.

“Evergrande is not a terrible company. He took great care of us“, he added.

Source: AFP

PB